Sometimes you need to capture exactly what you see on your iPhone screen, and that’s where a screenshot comes in. Luckily, taking a screenshot on an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini is just as easy as on the other iPhone models. Here’s how.

How to Take an iPhone 12 Screenshot Using Buttons

To take a screenshot on an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini, briefly press and hold the Side button (on the right side of the device) and Volume Up button (on the left side) at the same time.

After pressing the button combination simultaneously, you’ll hear a camera shutter sound effect (if your volume isn’t muted), and a thumbnail of the screenshot will appear in the corner of your screen.

If you ignore the thumbnail or flick it away to the left, it will disappear after a moment. Once the thumbnail vanishes, your iPhone will automatically save the screen to your Photos library.

How to Edit an iPhone Screenshot Just After Taking It

If you tap the thumbnail that appears on your iPhone screen just after taking a screenshot, a special editing mode will open. Using this editing mode, you can draw on the screenshot, rotate it, crop it, insert a signature, and otherwise annotate the image.

If you’d like to delete the screenshot without saving it, tap the trash can icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. When you’re finished editing, tap “Done” in the upper-left corner of the screen and select “Save to Photos.” The resulting image will be saved to your Album > Screenshots library in the Photos app.

How to Take an iPhone 12 Screenshot without Buttons

There are several ways to take screenshots on an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini without pressing any hardware buttons. (These can come in handy if you have a broken button or if you have difficulty performing the hardware-button screenshot method.)

One of the most fun ways to do so is by using Back Tap, an accessibility feature. If you open Settings and navigate to Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap, and then assign “Screenshot” to a tap option, you can tap the back of your iPhone two or three times to capture a screenshot.

You can also capture a screenshot using AssistiveTouch if you open Settings and navigate to Accessibility > Touch > AssistiveTouch, and then assign “Screenshot” to one of the custom actions. Or, you can open the AssistiveTouch menu and select Device > More > Screenshot to capture a screenshot without buttons at any time. Pretty neat!

Where Are Screenshots Saved on the iPhone 12?

No matter what method you used to capture a screenshot on your iPhone 12, you can find the screenshot you just took by opening the Photos App and navigating to Album > Screenshots. You’ll also see the screenshot in the “Recents” section of the app. The iPhone captures screenshots as PNG files.

While viewing your screenshot in the Photos app, you can edit it or share it just like you’d share any photo on your iPhone. You can also delete your screenshots by choosing “Select,” tapping the photos that you want to delete, and then tapping the trash can icon in the corner. Have fun!

