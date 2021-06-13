The Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense controller can easily pair with your iPhone or iPad, and it’s fully compatible with many popular games. Here’s how to connect it to (and use it with) those Apple devices.

Requirements

To use DualSense with your iPhone or iPad, you’ll need to update to iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, or newer versions of the operating system. That also means that you’ll need an iPhone or iPad capable of running iOS or iPadOS 14 or later for this method to work.

How to Pair a PlayStation 5 Controller to an iPhone or iPad

If you’ve met the requirements above, put your DualSense controller in pairing mode by simultaneously holding the PlayStation logo button and the Create button.

(The Create button is just above the D-Pad on the left, while the PlayStation logo key is between the two analog sticks.)

When this controller is in pairing mode, the lights around the DualSense controller’s touchpad will turn blue and blink twice rapidly before going dark and blinking twice again.

Once DualSense is in pairing mode, open Settings on your iPhone or iPad and select “Bluetooth.”

Under “Other Devices,” you’ll see a new device called “DualSense Wireless Controller.” Tap that.

Your DualSense controller will now be connected to your iPhone or iPad. When it’s connected, the DualSense controller’s LEDs change color once again. This time, you will see orange lights on either side of the touchpad and a single white LED above the PlayStation button.

How to Find iPhone and iPad Games that Work With the PS5 Controller

There are lots of excellent games with controller support on iOS or iPadOS, and you can head over to https://controller.wtf/mfi-games to see the full list.

If you’re an Apple Arcade subscriber, you’ll find many games on the service that work with the DualSense controller. To check if an Apple Arcade game has controller support, simply head over to the App Store page of that game and scroll to the bottom.

Look in a section called “Supports” just below the link to the developer’s website and privacy policy. If the Apple Arcade game includes controller support, you’ll see “Game Controllers” listed in this section.

Now that you’re having fun with the DualSense controller on your iPhone or iPad, you might be interested in learning how to download PS5 games from your iPhone. Have fun!

