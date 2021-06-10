Beginning with version 90, Microsoft Edge now shows downloads at the top of the window instead of the bottom. If you don’t like this, you can place downloads at the window bottom with a shortcut in Windows 10. Here’s how.

Make Edge Show File Downloads at the Bottom of the Window

To get Edge to show file downloads at the bottom of the browser window in Windows 10, you’ll add a parameter to Edge’s shortcut on your desktop. Then, when you run Edge with this shortcut, the downloads bar will appear at the bottom like it did before.

This method doesn’t work for Mac because you can’t add shortcut parameters to Mac desktop shortcuts.

To get started, open the Start menu and search for “Microsoft Edge.” In the search results, right-click “Microsoft Edge” and select “Open file location.”

A File Explorer window will open. In this window, right-click “Microsoft Edge” and select “Open file location.”

A File Explorer window that contains “msedge.exe” will open. This is the location of Edge’s executable file.

Right-click “msedge.exe” and select Send to > Desktop (create shortcut). This will create an icon labeled “msedge.exe – Shortcut” on your desktop.

Close the File Explorer window. On your desktop, right-click the newly added shortcut and select “Properties” from the menu.

In the “Properties” window, click the “Shortcut” tab. Next, click the “Target” box, place the cursor after the last quote in the box, and press Space.

Then, type the following in the box:

--disable-features=msDownloadsHub

Save the changes by clicking “Apply” and then “OK” at the bottom of the window.

Your custom Edge desktop shortcut is now ready. Use this shortcut each time you want Edge to show the downloads panel at the bottom. Your other Edge shortcuts will continue to show the downloads bar at the top.

Your file downloads with this Edge shortcut will look like this:

To access this shortcut from the Start menu, right-click the shortcut and select “Pin to Start.” You now have this custom shortcut on the right pane of the Start menu.

Similarly, to add this shortcut to the taskbar, right-click the shortcut and select “Pin to taskbar.”

And that’s how you force Edge to revert to showing the original location of the downloads panel.

