Given how often we open new tabs in Google Chrome, it’s easy to get bored of any single background image. Luckily, Chrome allows you to automatically switch the new tab page’s wallpaper every day. Here’s how to set it up.

First, launch the Google Chrome browser on your Windows 10, Mac, Chrome OS, or Linux computer. Then, open a new tab and click the “Customize” button in the bottom-right corner.

In the pop-up that appears, make sure that you’re in the “Background” section.

On the “Background” page, you’ll find a number of preset collections of backdrops, such as “Textures,” “Landscapes,” “Art,” and “Earth.” Google Chrome can automatically apply a new wallpaper from any one of these collections every day on your new tab page.

So, let’s say that you want Google Chrome to display a new wallpaper from the “Earth” collection on your new tab page. To do this, first, click the collection’s thumbnail in the grid.

On the next page, Google Chrome will list all of the collection’s wallpapers. Turn on the “Refresh Daily” switch in the top-right corner of the pop-up window.

Click the “Done” option to save your preferences.

After that, the new tab page on your Google Chrome browser will show a fresh backdrop from the “Earth” collection (or whichever collection you chose) every day.

If you really enjoy one of the background images, you can see the name of the current background’s creator and its source in the bottom-left corner of the new tab page.

Similarly, there are plenty of other ways that you can customize Google Chrome to your liking. You can edit more elements of the new tab page itself or even create your own browser theme in a matter of minutes. Have fun!

