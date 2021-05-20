Google has multiple tools that allow you to take control of your personal data. You shouldn’t have to dive deep into the search giant’s settings for a quick tidy-up, though. That’s where Google’s “Quick Delete” feature comes in, allowing you to easily delete the last 15 minutes of search history.

The Google Chrome browser on your desktop browser and mobile phone allows you to delete browsing history in increments as small as one hour. But what if you don’t want to erase everything that you’ve visited in the last hour? Maybe you just want to clear your most recent string of Google Searches.

The Google app’s “Quick Detele” feature deletes the last 15 minutes of your Search history. This includes not only the search queries, but also, any of the websites that you’ve visited from the Google app in that short time span. It won’t delete browsing history from Chrome.

To get started, open the Google app on the iPhone, iPad, or Android device. This feature is only available in the Google mobile apps, not on the website or in Chrome.

Next, tap your profile icon, which is found in the top-right corner of the screen.

From the pop-up menu, tap the “Delete Last 15 Min” option underneath Search History.

That’s all you need to do! The last 15 minutes of your Google searches and any websites that you’ve visited from the results will be cleared from your account.

For a less hands-on method of cleaning up your information, look into Google’s auto-delete options.

