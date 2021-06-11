Once you pair a smart plug with Alexa, you can turn any appliance on or off with your voice using an Amazon Echo or other Alexa-powered device or app—making any appliance or device a little smarter.

Which Smart Plugs Support Alexa?

When shopping for smart plugs, you’ll find that most of them support Amazon Echo and other Alexa products. The easiest way to tell whether a smart plug supports Alexa is by looking at the packaging.

You should find “Alexa compatible,” “Supports Alexa,” “Works with Alexa,” or something similar. Check the product description on the back of the packaging as well.

If you’re shopping online, read the smart plug’s title and description carefully to see whether it supports Alexa.

For a shortcut, you can use the find feature by pressing Ctrl+F on your computer (or Command+F on a Mac) to search for “Alexa.” If there are matches, they will show up highlighted. You can also search for text in your smartphone’s web browser.

You can find many popular smart plugs on Amazon, such as the Amazon Smart Plug, Gosund Smart Plug, and Kasa Smart Plug.

How to Pair a Smart Plug with Alexa

Once you have a smart plug compatible with Alexa handy, you can start the pairing process.

The smart plug needs to be plugged in somewhere that your Wi-Fi can reach. It doesn’t matter where your Alexa devices and smart plug are relative to each other. They don’t have to communicate directly—they communicate over Wi-Fi. Just make sure that your Wi-Fi can reach them both.

Now, open the Alexa app on your phone and tap the “Devices” tab at the bottom of the screen.

Tap the plus icon in the upper-right corner. Three options will appear. Tap “Add Device.”

Tap “Plug” under All Devices.

Look for the device manufacturer or brand name of the plug that you wish to pair with Alexa. The brand names are arranged in alphabetical order, so keep scrolling down until you find yours.

Once you find your brand, follow the instructions in the Alexa app. It will guide you to download your brand’s app to set up your smart plug. If you can’t find your brand, read the If You Can’t Find Brand Name During Setup section below.

The setup process varies depending on the brand, but it should be similar to adding a new device in the Alexa app.

You will likely need to create an account, set your smart plug to pairing mode, and connect it to your Wi-Fi. The brand app will guide you with all of this.

When you set up the smart plug, you can turn it on and off in the manufacturer’s app.

Return to the Alexa app. Alexa should automatically find your plug and prompt you to set it up in the Alexa app. If Alexa didn’t automatically find your plug, head to the Pair Through the Skill Store section below.

Tap “Set up device” at the bottom of the screen.

You can add your plug to a group of smart devices for more organization. Add it to a group by tapping “Choose Group.” You can also choose to skip this step.

Tap “Continue” on the next screen and then “Done.” The smart plug should now be set up on your Alexa account, which means that it’s paired with your Alexa devices.

You can test whether the pairing worked by saying, “Alexa, turn on [plug name]” or “Alexa, turn off [plug name].”

Make sure that you’re saying the correct name of your smart plug. Double-check that you named the device the same thing on both your brand and the Alexa app.

If You Can’t Find Brand Name during Setup

If your smart plug’s brand name wasn’t listed in the Alexa app, scroll to the very bottom and tap “Other.”

Tap “Discover Devices” at the bottom of the screen.

Your Alexa device will start searching for your smart plug. Once it’s found, follow the instructions on the Alexa app to set up and pair your smart plug.

If Alexa couldn’t find your smart plug, the app will bring you to a page with four help options.

Try discovering your device again.

You can also try plugging your smart plug closer to your router and then try again. If Alexa still can’t find your plug, contact Amazon support using the “Call customer service” or “E-mail customer service” options.

Pair Through the Skill Store

If Alexa didn’t automatically find your smart plug after you set it up in the manufacturer’s app, you must pair it through the skill store.

In the Alexa app, tap “Next” at the bottom of the screen.

Tap “Enable to use.”

Log in to your brand’s account and follow the instructions on the screen to link your plug with Alexa.

How to Control a Smart Plug with Alexa

After successfully pairing your smart plug with Alexa, you can turn any appliance on or off through your Alexa devices. You can set up the smart plug to run on a schedule by creating an Alexa routine.

Plug any appliance into your smart plug and say, “Alexa, turn on [plug name],” or “Alexa, turn off [plug name].”

If you’re far away from your Alexa devices, you can open the Alexa app and turn the smart plug on or off from there.

Tap the Devices tab at the bottom of the screen > Plugs. Then, press the “On” or “Off” switch beside your smart plug’s name.

Now you can use Alexa to turn your device on and off. Want to do that for more devices? Why not buy some more smart plugs?

RELATED: The Best Smart Plugs to Amp Up Your Dumb Devices