Amazon’s Ring doorbell is normally reliable, but nothing is perfect. If your Ring doorbell isn’t working properly, try resetting it to factory-default settings. This is also essential if you’re getting rid of your Ring doorbell.

When You Should Reset Your Ring Doorbell

When you reset your Ring doorbell, it forgets all of its existing settings. This can fix common bugs, like problems connecting to Wi-Fi and features not working correctly. If there was a power outage and your Ring is experiencing problems, that’s also a situation where you should try resetting your Ring.

It’s also essential if you’re selling, giving away, or otherwise disposing of your Ring. Whoever gets your Ring will get it in a like-new state, and it won’t be associated with your Ring account.

If you’re facing one of these issues, a simple hard reset could do the trick. However, if the reset doesn’t solve your problem, you might want to contact Ring support.

How to Reset Your Ring Doorbell

You can factory reset your Ring doorbell in just a few minutes. This can fix a wide variety of problems that you might be experiencing. Your Ring will be in a like-new state.

Using the Ring screwdriver that came with the device or a Torx 15 screwdriver, loosen the device’s bottom screws—there might be one or more depending on the model.

While holding your Ring to keep it from falling, pull the front cover forward and away from the device to release it from the mounting bracket.

Locate the orange Reset button. Depending on your model, it will be on the front, side, or back.

Press and hold the button for at least 15 seconds.

Release the button and see if the circular ring on the front starts flashing. The flashing indicates that the device is resetting. If you don’t see any flashes, try holding the Reset button for 20 seconds.

After a few minutes, the circular ring should stop flashing, which indicates that the hard reset is complete.

You can now put your device in setup mode by pressing the Reset button once. You can set up your doorbell again through the Ring app on your iPhone or Android phone.

How to Reset Your Ring Doorbell Wi-Fi

If your internet and Wi-Fi connection works fine, but your Ring Doorbell still doesn’t connect, you might need to reset your Ring doorbell’s Wi-Fi. Getting the Wi-Fi running allows you to stream live footage, receive notifications, and more, so give this reset method a try:

Using the Ring screwdriver that came with your device or a Torx 15 screwdriver, loosen the device’s bottom screws—there might be one or more depending on the model.

While holding your Ring to keep it from falling, pull the front cover forward and away from the device to release it from the mounting bracket.

Now, open the Ring app on your phone and tap the name of the doorbell that you’re resetting.

Tap Device Health > Change Wi-Fi Network, and then follow the steps on your screen. You must be near your Ring Doorbell with your Wi-Fi password handy.

Locate the orange Reset button on your Ring doorbell. Depending on your model, it will be on the front, side, or back. Press the button once. You should see the circular ring on the front start spinning.

Continue following the instructions in the Ring app, as it will guide you to connect to your Wi-Fi network.

If your Wi-Fi is working properly, your Ring doorbell should connect in a few moments, and everything should be good to go!

Selling or Giving Your Ring Doorbell Away

Your Ring doorbell records footage and stores it with your Ring account online. If you disconnect the Ring doorbell from your Ring app, all the recorded footage will be deleted. Even if you’re selling or giving away your doorbell, the recipient won’t be able to view any of your previous recordings.

Be sure to save the footage that you wish to keep before removing the device from your app. You won’t be able to restore the deleted footage, even if you reconnect the device.

To remove a doorbell from your Ring account, open the Ring app and tap the name of the Ring doorbell that you wish to remove. Tap “Device Settings” at the bottom of the screen, scroll down, and tap “General Settings.” Tap “Remove This Device” to remove the doorbell from your account.