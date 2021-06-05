Instagram comments can be a blessing or a curse. If things aren’t going well, you can disable commenting altogether, hiding current comments and preventing new ones. Here’s how to turn comments off on Instagram.

How to Turn off Comments for a Live Instagram Post

Sadly, there’s no blanket feature to disable comments on all of your Instagram posts at once. The closest option you have is to make your profile private.

But Instagram does let you disable comments on a per-post basis. To do this, open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android smartphone and browse to the post (It must be one of your posts, of course.) where you want to disable comments.

In the top-right corner of the post, tap the three-dot menu button.

In the menu that appears, choose the “Turn Off Commenting” option.

The comments section will instantly disappear. No one will be able to access earlier comments, and your followers will lose the ability to leave new ones.

You can reverse this option at any time. Tap the three-dot menu button in the post and choose the “Turn on Commenting” option to restore all the comments.

If you want to hide comments from a particular profile, try the Restrict feature. This will stop public comments, but you’ll still be able to see them (if you want).

RELATED: How to Restrict Someone on Instagram

How to Turn off Comments before Posting on Instagram

Sometimes, you already know that you don’t want to read comments on a post that you’re about to make. In that case, Instagram will let you disable comments just before the post goes live.

After you’ve picked the media that you want to share in your post, you’ll end up in the “New Post” screen, where you can write the caption and tag users. Select the “Advanced Settings” option at the bottom of the screen.

Enable the “Turn Off Commenting” option and hit the Back button.

Next, when you’re ready to post, tap the “Share” button to share the post with the comments feature disabled.

If you change your mind later, you can reenable comments at any time. Tap the menu button in the top-right corner of the Instagram post and choose the “Turn on Commenting” option.

By the way, in Instagram settings, you can also restrict comments to just your followers or the people you follow. Have fun!

RELATED: How to Control Who Can Comment on Your Instagram Posts