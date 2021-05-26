Without a reliable Wi-Fi connection, Amazon Alexa’s witty responsiveness and rapid-fire reactions to all of your favorite questions are not possible. Wi-Fi problems will force Alexa to drop that instantly recognizable long chime and a “Sorry, I’m having trouble connecting to the internet.”

How to Connect Alexa to Wi-Fi

To connect Amazon Alexa to the internet for the first time, download the Amazon Alexa app from Apple’s App Store for iPhone or from the Google Play Store for Android. Launch the app to get started.

Next, plug in your Echo or other Alexa-powered device to a power source and look for a pulsating orange light.

A pulsating orange light indicates that your device is in Setup Mode and looking to connect to the nearest available network. Using the app, select your home’s Wi-Fi network and follow all of the onscreen prompts to bring your Alexa-powered device online.

Once your Amazon Echo or other Alexa-powered device is connected to the internet, you’ll see a “Now Connected” message.

If you see a light color other than orange on your device, it isn’t in Pairing mode. To force it into Pairing mode, press and hold the device’s Action button for several seconds until the light on your Alexa device turns orange.

How Do I Change My Wi-Fi Settings?

Sometimes, you’ll need to change your Wi-Fi details with Alexa. If you change your Wi-Fi passphrase or move to a new location with different Wi-Fi information, this will be necessary.

If Alexa is having difficulty connecting to Wi-Fi, you’ll see a flashing red ring. Alexa will also say, “I am having trouble connecting to the internet. Take a look at the Help section in your Alexa app.”

To fix this, if you’ve already set up your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or other compatible Alexa device, you can change the Wi-Fi settings from within the app. In the Amazon Alexa app on your phone, tap on the “Devices” icon in the lower right-hand navigation and select “Echo & Alexa.”

From there, choose your Alexa-powered device. The app will take you to that device’s settings. In the Wireless section, tap “Change” next to “Wi-Fi Network “and follow all of the onscreen prompts to change your Wi-Fi network or password.

If you do not see your network listed, scroll down and tap “Add a Network.”

If your Alexa-powered device is not discovered, make sure that you’re within range (within 10 feet), check that it’s plugged in correctly, and put it back into Setup Mode by pressing and holding the action button until the light on your device turns orange before hitting “Continue.”

You might need to press and hold the Action button again until the light on your Alexa device turns orange.

What Affects Alexa Wi-Fi Connectivity?

The strength of your Wi-Fi connection will affect Alexa’s speed and latency. Here are some ways to improve Wi-Fi signal strength.

Reboot Alexa

A hard reset could establish a strong connection between Alexa and your home or work Wi-Fi network. Simply unplug your Alexa device’s power adapter for no less than three seconds and perform a power-cycle reset of your router by unplugging it for roughly 15 seconds before plugging it back in. Once your modem and router are back online, ask Alexa to play a song or answer a series of questions to check for intermittent signal loss or a connectivity error.

If your device is unable to connect, make sure that you’ve entered the correct Wi-Fi password.

Relocate Your Alexa-powered Device

Sometimes, your Alexa-powered device might be too far away from your modem and router, especially in a larger, multi-story home. Try moving your Alexa device closer, preferably in a central location and within 30 feet of your wireless router. The more central the location, the stronger the router signal. Additionally, avoid placing Alexa devices close to walls, microwaves, baby monitors, and other electrical devices that could cause interference.

Connect to Your Router’s 5GHz Wi-Fi Network

All Alexa-powered devices are compatible with 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks, which offer faster data transfer speeds and less congestion than 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks but can’t cover as much ground.

The closer your router is to your Alexa device—and the more wireless congestion in your immediate vicinity—the more this trick will help. You do have the option to use Wi-Fi extenders or a mesh network to improve your home’s Wi-Fi.

With the troubleshooting tips and best practices above, you should be able to connect Alexa to your Wi-Fi network in no time.