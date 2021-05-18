If you need your credit card number but don’t have your card nearby, it’s possible to retrieve it from Mozilla Firefox if the browser has stored it for you with Autofill in the past. Here’s how.

First, open Firefox on Mac, Linux, or Windows. In any window, click the menu button (three lines) in the upper-right corner, then select “Preferences” (on Mac) or “Options” (on Windows and Linux).

When the “Preferences” or “Options” tab appears, click “Privacy & Security” in the sidebar menu.

Next, scroll down to the “Forms and Autofill” section and click the “Saved Credit Cards” button.

In the window that pops up, Firefox will show a list of all credit cards it has saved. Select the card you’d like to see the number for and click “Edit.”

Tip: If the “Saved Credit Cards” list is empty, then Firefox has not saved any credit card numbers in the past.

In the “Edit Credit Card” window, you’ll see the full credit card number in the “Card Number” box. If the expiration date and the name on the card have been saved, those will be listed, too.

Note that Firefox will never save the three- or four-digit card security code (often called a “CVV number” or “CSV number”) found on the front or back of your credit card. To get that, you’ll need the actual card itself.

If you’d like to remove a credit card from Firefox, hit “Cancel” to go back to the main card list, then select a card and click “Delete.” Firefox will instantly forget the saved card information. Good luck!

