You probably have a Nest Hub because you wanted an Assistant smart speaker with a display. So why not use that display to its full potential? We’ll show you how to watch Netflix on your Google Assistant smart display.

Just like a Chromecast, Android TV, or Google TV, smart displays support “casting” content from your phone. Netflix is one of the many streaming services that can be casted to a Nest Hub, but there are other ways to do it, too. Let’s explore your options.

Cast Netflix to Nest Hub

The first method is simply using the Google Cast functionality to manually send a Netflix video to your Nest Hub. This works the same as using a Chromecast hooked up to your TV.

Open the Netflix app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone or tablet. Tap the Google Cast icon in the top-right corner and then select a TV show or movie to cast.

Alternatively, start watching something and then tap the Google Cast icon from the top-right corner of the video player.

When you tap the Google Cast icon, a list of devices found on your Wi-Fi network will appear. Simply select your Nest Hub to start casting.

Play Netflix with Voice Commands

The second method is completely hands-free, although it does require a little setup in the Google Home app first.

Open the Google Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device and tap the “Settings” button.

Scroll down to the Services section and select “Video.”

Find Netflix in the list and tap “Link.”

A pop-up message will ask you to confirm your choice. Tap “Link Account” to proceed.

Next, sign in to your Netflix account and choose the profile that you want to be associated with your Google account.

Now, we can use voice commands on the Nest Hub to start Netflix shows and movies. Here are some of the commands that you can use:

“Hey Google, watch Back to the Future.”

“Hey Google, next episode.”

“Hey Google, pause.”

“Hey Google, skip back 30 seconds.”

“Hey Google, turn on captions.”

Use the Smart Display

Once something is playing on the Google smart display, there are some controls that can be used with the touch screen and hand gestures.

Touch the display to seek through the video, fast forward or rewind 10 seconds, play/pause, and turn captions on or off.

If you set up “Quick Gestures,” you can use your hand to pause and play the video without touching the display.

You’re now all ready to stream Netflix on your Nest Hub! Many people use these displays in the kitchen, which is a great place to casually watch something in the background while you’re cooking. Now, you know how to do it!