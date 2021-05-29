Don’t want to share all of your posts with every person you’ve friended on Facebook? Facebook lets you restrict people and prevent them from reading your private posts without unfriending them. Here’s how to do it.

What Does Restricted Mean on Facebook?

When you restrict a friend on Facebook, they can no longer read your private posts. Facebook doesn’t notify the people you restrict, nor does it remove them from your friends list. The restricted profile simply won’t be able to access posts you’ve made available to only your friends.

Like everyone else on Facebook, the people on your restricted list can still read posts that you’ve chosen to make public and see the photos or videos that you’ve tagged them in. This preference doesn’t work both ways, which means that you’ll continue to see the private posts of the people on your restricted list.

Add Friends to Your Facebook Restricted List

To restrict a friend on Facebook, visit the social network’s website on your Mac, Windows, or Linux desktop browser and sign in to your profile.

Next, click the downward-facing arrow in the top-right corner and head into “Settings & Privacy.”

Select “Settings” from the following dropdown of options.

Visit the “Blocking” section from the menu on the left.

Click the “Edit List” link next to the “Restricted List” option.

Choose “Friends” in the dropdown in the top-left corner of the pop-up window.

You should see a grid of all your friends’ profile pictures. Select the friends you’d like to restrict and hit the “Finish” button.

If you want to remove someone from your restricted list, revisit the same “Edit List” option and uncheck the profiles whose friend privileges you want to restore. Click “Finish” to save your changes.

Similar to Facebook, you can also restrict people on Instagram.