If you’re running out of free space on your Google account, you can easily find and delete the largest documents in your Google Drive, Gmail, or Photos accounts. Here’s how.

First, visit Google’s storage manager website on your Windows 10, Mac, or Linux desktop browser and log in with your Google account.

Scroll down until you reach the “Large items” section. Here, you’ll find separate boxes showing the largest documents across your Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos accounts.

Click the “Review and Clear” or “Review and Free Up” button beneath any of these tabs to browse a list of the largest files that you’ve stored on that particular service.

On the following screen, you can click any file to preview it. If you’d like to delete one or more of the items shown, first, select each item that you’d like to delete by clicking the circle in the upper-left corner of the thumbnail (until it has a check mark in it). Then, click the trash can icon in the upper-right corner of the window.

Note that files deleted from here won’t be available in the “Bin” or “Trash” folder (The name is different depending on your region.) on Google Drive. They’ll be permanently dropped from your account.

In the confirmation prompt that appears, check the “I understand that once I delete the files, they cannot be recovered from the bin” box, and then click “Permanently Delete.”

Depending on the total size, Google will take a few moments to delete the selected files.

If you often find yourself running out of space on Google services, you might want to consider upgrading your storage with Google One. Good luck!

