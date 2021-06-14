Security and privacy Facebook settings on a smartphone
Facebook creates a digital fingerprint of your face to automatically recognize and tag you in pictures and videos. But if you’re uncomfortable with having your facial data on Facebook, you can easily delete it and turn this feature off.

Turn off Facial Recognition on Facebook on Desktop

Start by visiting Facebook’s website on your Windows 10, Mac, or Linux desktop browser and log in to your profile.

Next, click the down arrow icon in the top-right corner and select “Settings & Privacy” from the drop-down menu.

Open settings on Facebook website

In the following list of options, head into “Settings.”

Select Settings option on Facebook website

From the menu on the left, choose the “Face recognition” section.

Visit Face Recognition setting on Facebook

Select the blue “Edit” link located to the right of the “Face recognition” option.

Edit Face Recognition setting on Facebook

Switch the drop-down setting found under “Do you want Facebook to be able to recognize you in photos and videos?” to “No.”

Hit “Close” to save the new preference.

Disable Face Recognition on Facebook

Turn off Facial Recognition on Facebook on Mobile

In case you’re on an Android device, iPhone, or iPad, open the Facebook app. Touch the three-line button in the top-right corner.

Tap three-dot menu on Facebook app

Scroll down to the bottom and navigate to Settings & Privacy > Settings.

Visit Settings on Facebook app

Under the “Privacy” section, select “Face Recognition.”

Visit Face Recognition setting on Facebook app

On the next screen, tap the “Do you want Facebook to be able to recognize you in photos and videos?” option.

Edit Face Recognition setting on Facebook app

Check the “No” option.

Disable Face Recognition on Facebook App

When you opt out of Facebook’s face recognition feature, it deletes your facial data from its servers.

In addition, Facebook will no longer automatically suggest that other people tag your face in any photo or video they upload. They’ll have to manually click on your face and select your name from their list of friends. Unlike before, you also won’t be notified if someone has posted any media of you without explicitly tagging your profile to it.

There’s a lot more that you can do to protect your privacy on Facebook, like checking all the data that the social network has on you and preventing it from sharing your personal information with third parties.

