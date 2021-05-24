Gmail sets itself apart with its smart email features. But if you don’t like Gmail’s auto-complete or auto-reply suggestions, you can turn them off. Here’s how to disable Smart Reply and Smart Compose.

What Are Smart Reply and Smart Compose?

The Smart Reply feature in Gmail shows you three quick replies at the bottom of an email.

The Smart Compose feature gives you predictive text suggestions right as you’re typing an email.

You can disable both features in Gmail’s settings on a per-account and per-device basis in the Gmail web client or in the mobile app for iPhone and Android.

How to Turn off Smart Reply and Smart Compose in Gmail for Web

If you’re using the web client, the Smart Reply and Smart Compose features can be disabled in Gmail’s settings. To do so, open the Gmail website in your web browser. Click the settings button (which looks like a gear icon) in the top toolbar and choose the “See All Settings” option.

In the “General” tab, scroll down and locate the “Smart Compose” section. Select the radio button beside “Writing Suggestions Off” to disable the feature.

Next, scroll down a little further and locate the “Smart Reply” section. Click the radio button beside “Smart Reply Off” to disable the feature.

After that, scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page and click the “Save Changes” button.

This will take you back to the Gmail inbox. The next time you try to reply to an email, you’ll find that the Smart Reply box will be gone, and you won’t be interrupted by auto-complete suggestions.

How to Turn off Smart Reply and Smart Compose in Gmail for iPhone and Android

If you use Gmail on your smartphone or tablet, you’ll have to disable the Smart Reply and Smart Compose features on your mobile device separately for each Gmail account. The process is the same for both iPhone and Android devices.

First, open the Gmail app on your iPhone or Android smartphone. Then, tap the menu button (three parallel lines) in the top toolbar.

Scroll down and tap “Settings.”

Select the email account where you want to disable the Smart Reply and Smart Compose features.

Scroll down and uncheck the “Smart Reply” and “Smart Compose” features. After that, tap the back button in the top-left corner to go back to the Gmail home screen.

If you’re using multiple accounts in the Gmail app, repeat the process to disable the feature in all your accounts. That’s it!