Editing or cropping a photo may seem like a pretty simple thing to do, but if you don’t know where to look, it can be frustrating. We’ll show you how to use the easiest photo editor for Android.

Google Photos is a very popular application that comes pre-installed on many Android smartphones and tablets. You don’t have to utilize Google’s cloud backup in order to use the app as a basic photo gallery, although many choose to do so. It also has some of the easiest and best photo-editing tools.

RELATED: How to Transfer Your Facebook Photos and Video to Google Photos

First, open the Google Photos app, or install it from the Google Play Store on your Android device.

If you’re opening the app for the first time, you’ll be asked whether you want to use the cloud “Back Up & Sync” feature. This is not required to use Google Photos, so you can skip it if you’d like.

You can also “Skip” through the tutorial.

To get started, select a photo. Device folders can be found on the “Library” tab.

With the photo open, tap the “Edit” button.

The first thing you’ll see is a number of suggested edits that you can make. These are typically things like a catch-all “Enhance” option, or color temperature adjustments. Just tap one to apply it.

Along the bottom is a row of tabs with different tools. The next one is “Crop,” with a various number of crop options (as shown below). Simply drag the handles to crop the photo to how you’d like it.

The next tab is “Adjust.” This is where you’ll find a bunch of professional editing tools—things like brightness, contrast, white point, saturation, skin tone, and more. Select a tool to adjust it.

Next up is “Filters,” which should be familiar to you if you’ve used Instagram. These are presets that change up the look of the photo pretty drastically with one tap.

Lastly, the “More” tab has additional apps that may be available on your device. “Markup” can be used to draw on the photo. I have Snapseed installed, so that is listed here as well.

When you’re done editing and cropping your photo, tap the “Save” or “Save Copy” button in the bottom-right corner.

That’s it! Google Photos is a very powerful photo-editing app, but it can be simple, too. It’s convenient to use if you need to do some quick cropping.

RELATED: Snapseed Is the Best Photo Editing App You're Not Using