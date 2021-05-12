You unlock some handy features by having several Google Assistant speakers or smart displays spread throughout your home. One such feature is the option to make audio and video calls between rooms using Nest devices or even your smartphone.

You may be familiar with the ability to “broadcast” a message to a Google Nest speaker or display. While this can be useful in certain situations, it can also feel limiting. Sometimes, a two-way conversation is better.

RELATED: How to Broadcast Messages on Google Assistant Speakers and Displays

Requirements

There are a few things that you’ll need to make this calling feature work. First, of course, you need some Google Home or Google Nest speakers and smart displays. You will also need to install Google Duo on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone.

Link Google Duo to Speakers & Displays

We’ll start with making sure that you have Google Duo set up for your devices. First, open the Google Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device and tap “Settings.”

Next, select “Communication.”

Now, go to “Video & Voice Apps.”

If you’ve already set up Google Duo, you’ll see it listed here with your phone number underneath. You don’t have to do anything else.

If it’s not already linked, tap the chain icon to proceed.

You’ll be asked to enter your phone number to link it with Google Duo. When you’ve verified your phone number, tap “Done.”

Once that’s complete, you can select the devices that you want to be able to make and receive calls on.

Make Calls to Speakers & Displays

With Google Duo linked to your account, it’s very easy to call speakers and smart displays in your home.

When using a Google Assistant speaker or smart display, say:

“Hey Google, call living room speaker.”

“Hey Google, video call kitchen display.”

These same commands work from an iPhone, iPad, or Android phone or tablet. Simply launch Google Assistant and say the same commands.

“Hey Google, call playroom speaker.”

“Hey Google, call office display.”

If you’re calling a smart display from your phone, it will default to a video call. You can turn off the video when the call starts or, alternatively, you can use the command, “Hey Google, audio call office display,” to specify from the start.

When the call rings the speaker or smart display, someone on the other end will need to say, “Hey Google, answer the call.” You will now be having a two-way conversation!

RELATED: How to Send Audio Messages with Google Assistant