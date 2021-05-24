The FireTV Stick Logo
While Amazon Fire TV Sticks offer apps for popular streaming services on your TV, they also allow you to mirror your Android phone and tablet to a TV. Here’s how to do it.

Mirroring an Android screen using Amazon Fire TV works like casting using Google Chromecast and Apple’s AirPlay. For this to work, the Android device and Fire TV need to be on the same Wi-Fi network.

First, turn on the Amazon Fire TV. Press and hold down the “Home” button on the Fire TV Remote for three seconds.

Keep the Home Button pressed on the Fire TV Remote for 3 seconds

In the menu that appears, select “Mirroring.”

Choose the Mirroring option from Fire TV Menu

On Android, open the “Settings” app and select “Bluetooth & Device Connection.”

Select Bluetooth & Devices Connection option from Settings

Select “Connection Preferences.”

Select Connection Preferences to locate cast option

Open the “Cast” option.

Select the cast option from Bluetooth devices connection

Note: Your Android might carry a different name for “Cast,” like Smart View, SmartShare, QuickConnect, Screen Casting, Wireless Display, or something else.

Tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner and toggle the option for “Enable Wireless display.”

Tick box for Enable Wireless Display for Casting Android Screen

Wait for your Amazon Fire TV to show up in the nearby devices list. Tap on the Fire TV’s name when it shows up on Android.

See the Fire TV name appear in the Cast devices list

The text “Connected” will appear under your Fire TV’s name.

Confirmation of Android connected to the Fire TV

Your Android device’s screen will appear in portrait mode if the orientation lock is enabled. Open the Quick Settings menu and look for the orientation lock option, which is sometimes titled “Auto-rotate.” If it’s enabled, tap the button to disable it.

Deactivate the Rotation lock from Quick Settings Panel

That’s it! Now play your favorite shows or app on your Android device, and they’ll show up on the TV set thanks to the Fire TV.

In the future, you can use the “Cast” button in the Quick Settings menu to quickly connect your Android to the Amazon Fire TV. Have fun!

