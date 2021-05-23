It’s a good practice to keep your web browser constantly updated for security reasons, but Apple Safari on Mac doesn’t have an update button. Here’s how to keep Safari updated.

Keeping Safari Updated

Every year, Apple releases new features for Safari, and you usually install them without realizing it because they’re linked to macOS updates that you get in System Preferences.

But because Safari is a browser, Apple often lets you update to the latest version of Safari without installing the next big OS release. For example, while Safari 14.0 came bundled in macOS Big Sur, macOS Catalina users can still update to it. Apple also provides regular security updates to older versions of Safari, which is the main reason why we recommend that you keep it updated.

How to Update Safari in System Preferences

To update Safari, you’ll have to use the Software Update feature in System Preferences. To get there, click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the screen.

In the menu that appears, choose the “System Preferences” option.

In System Preferences, click “Software Update.”

The Software Update panel will show you whether there are any software updates available for your Mac. If there are, you have two choices.

If you want to install the latest operating system along with the latest version of Safari, just click the “Update Now” button and follow the process.

If you only want to install an update to Safari, click “More Info” under the list of available updates to see a detailed list of all updates.

After clicking “More info,” a panel will appear listing the updates available for your Mac. Make sure that the “Safari” update is selected, and uncheck “macOS” if you don’t want to install a system update along with it. When you’re ready, click “Install Now.”

After a while, the Safari update will be installed on your Mac.

Once the update process is finished, you can safely quit the System Preferences app using the red Close button in the corner of the window.

Since this process is somewhat confusing and non-obvious, we recommend enabling the auto-update feature to keep Safari and your Mac updated. Good luck!

