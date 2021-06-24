Some uses hand gestures to control the Google Nest Hub.
You can use hand gestures to control the Google Nest Hub (second-generation) and Nest Hub Max. These gestures make it easy to pause music, dismiss timers, and snooze alarms without needing to use your voice or touch the display.

The Nest Hub Max uses its front-facing camera for these gestures, while the second-generation Nest Hub uses its Soli radar chip. In both cases, you’ll need to have “Motion Sense” enabled to use these “Quick Gestures.” We’ll do that first.

Swipe up from the bottom of the smart display and tap the gear icon in the toolbar.

open the display settings

Select “Motion Sense” from the Settings.

select motion sense

Make sure that the “Motion Sense” is toggled on.

toggle motion sense on

With that out of the way, we can enable Quick Gestures. For that, we’ll open the Google Home app on your iPhoneiPad, or Android phone or tablet. Find your Nest Hub in the list.

select your nest hub

Tap the gear icon in the top-right corner to open the smart display’s Settings.

Now, select “Quick Gestures.”

select quick gestures

First, toggle the switch on for “Quick Gestures.”

toggle on quick gestures

Next, select the available gestures to see a demonstration of how it works. Here’s a brief description:

  • Play or Pause Media: Hold an open hand up and move it forward to quickly “tap” the air in front of the display.
  • Dismiss Timers and Snooze Alarms: Swipe an open hand horizontally in front of the display.

quick gestures

You can toggle off any of these gestures on the demonstration pages.

turn off the gesture

That’s all there is to it! These gestures are quite simple, but they make interaction a little easier. The alarm-snoozing gesture is particularly handy for drowsy mornings.

