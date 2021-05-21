google nest hub sleep report
Google’s second-generation Nest Hub smart display has the ability to track your sleep using Soli radar technology. It doesn’t watch you with cameras, and you don’t need to wear anything on your body. We’ll show you how to set it up.

First, open the Google Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Find your second-gen Nest Hub in the list of devices and select it.

select your nest hub

Tap the gear icon in the top-right corner to open its Settings menu.

tap the gear icon

Next, select “Sleep Sensing.”

sleep sensing

At the time of writing, this feature is in “Preview.” There’s a chance that Google might charge a premium to use sleep tracking in the future.

Tap “Next” to proceed with setup.

continue with preview

The next screen will explain how the Nest Hub uses radar, not a camera, to detect body movement and breathing. Select “Next” to continue.

tap next

Another message will appear with information about how sleep tracking integrates with Google Fit and Google Assistant. If you’re okay with this, tap “Agree.”

You’ll be asked about tracking “sound events” such as coughing and snoring. If you want this enabled, tap “Next.”

tap next for sound events

Once again a message will appear with information about how this feature works and what Google does with the information. Tap “Agree” if you’re okay with it.

agree with sound events

The sleep tracking information can be used with Google Fit to give you personalized sleep suggestions. Tap “Next” if you’re interested in this feature.

tap next for google fit

Again you’ll be asked to “Agree” with how it works and where your data is used.

agree with google fit

The next screen will give you a link to download the Google Fit app if you haven’t already. Tap “Next” to proceed.

download google fit and tap next

Now we can set up a sleep schedule. Tap “Bedtime” to enter your usual bedtime, and tap “Wake Time” to enter your usual wake-up time. Select “Next” when you’re done.

enter your sleep schedule

The rest of the setup will happen on the Nest Hub itself. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to bring up the toolbar and tap the gear icon.

open tools and tap gear icon

Then select “Sleep Sensing” from the Settings.

select sleep sensing

Tap “Calibrate” to begin setting it up to sense your sleep environment.

calibrate sleep sensing

You’ll be guided through a number of slides with tips for putting the Nest Hub in the correct spot. You’ll want it at about the same height as your mattress, one to two feet away from where you sleep, angled toward you.

sleep sensing guide

Once you’re through the tips, you’ll be asked to lie down on top of the sheets in your usual sleeping spot and position. Tap “Start” when you’re ready.

start sensing sleep position

The Nest Hub will begin calibrating itself to detect your sleeping position.

calibrating screen

When it’s finished, the Nest Hub will read “Sleep Sensing is Ready.” Tap “Done” to finish.

finish calibration

All you have to do from here is go to bed and sleep, the Nest Hub will do the rest. When you wake up in the morning, you’ll see a “Your Sleep” card on the home screen.

your sleep card

Opening this card will provide you with a bunch of information about how you slept that night…

info about how you slept

…and other nights.

sleep duration

You can also access this sleep information in the Google Fit app if you agreed to that during setup.

sleep info in google fit

That’s it! Will this information be as accurate as a medical sleep study or wearing a tracking device on your body? Probably not. For casual interest in sleep quality, it’s a pretty cool tool, though.

