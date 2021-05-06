Captions are an important part of making sure videos are accessible to everyone, but they can be a pain to add on your own. Instagram has a nifty tool that can automatically add them to Stories. Let’s try it out.

The automatic captions feature is available when you record a video for your Instagram Story. The captions are actually one of the many “stickers” you can add to a Story. Instagram automatically transcribes what you say, but it can be edited as well.

First, open the Instagram app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone or tablet. From the Home tab, tap “Your Story” in the top row or swipe in from the left side of the screen to open the Story creation page.

Next, making sure you’re on the “Story” tab, hold your finger on the shutter button to record the video. Of course, you’ll need to speak if there’s going to be something to caption.

After you record the video, tap the sticker icon at the top of the screen.

Now select the “Captions” sticker. You may not see this option if the feature hasn’t arrived on your device yet.

The captions will appear on-screen. You can move them around and select from four different text styles.

You also have the option to tap the text to make any corrections and to customize the color. Tap “Done” when you’re finished editing.

Lastly, if you’re done adding other stickers and editing your video, tap “Your Story” in the bottom-left corner to add to your Story, or share it with specific friends and groups.

That’s it! Now your Instagram Stories will be more accessible to everyone! It’s easy to do and can make a world of difference.

