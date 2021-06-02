Microsoft Edge is a great alternative to Google Chrome on Windows and Mac. If you’d like to preserve your privacy after browsing, here’s how to clear your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.

First, open the Microsoft Edge browser to get started. Next, click the three-dot menu button from the toolbar.

Choose the “Settings” option. Alternatively, you can use the Command+Comma(,) keyboard shortcut.

Go to the “Privacy, Search, and Services” section from the sidebar. Then, from the “Clear Browsing Data Now” section, click the “Choose What To Clear” option.

From the “Time Range” section, choose the time frame from which you want to delete your browsing data. You can delete data from the last hour, last day, last week, or last four weeks. If you want to clear all data, use the “All Time” option.

Now it’s time to select the types of browsing data that you want to clear. Here are the available data types:

browsing data

download history

cookies and other site data

cached images and files

passwords

autofill form data

site permissions

Select the data that you want to clear and click the “Clear Now” button.

It’s important to note that this step will also clear the data that’s synced to your Microsoft account (if that’s connected) as well as on other devices that are running Microsoft Edge.

Once the process is complete, you can close the Settings tab and continue browsing.

If you plan on completing this process often, we have a couple of suggestions. You can directly jump to the clear browsing data section in Settings by typing in the following address in the URL bar.

edge://settings/clearBrowserData

Alternatively, you can go to Menu > History, click the three-dot menu button, and choose “Clear Browsing Data” to quickly open the relevant section.

But what’s even cooler is that you can automate this entire process. Edge has a feature that automatically clears preconfigured browsing data every time you close the browser!

RELATED: How to Automatically Clear Browsing Data When You Close Microsoft Edge