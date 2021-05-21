If you need access to your credit card number but don’t have the actual card nearby, it’s possible to get it from Safari—if it’s been previously stored by Safari’s AutoFill feature on your iPhone or iPad. Here’s how to check.

First, open Settings on your iPhone or iPad.

In Settings, tap “Safari.”

In Safari, tap “AutoFill.”

In Safari’s AutoFill settings, tap “Saved Credit Cards.”

When prompted, enter your PIN or validate your identity with Touch ID or Face ID. After that, you’ll see a list of credit cards that Safari has saved in the past. Tap any entry in the list to see more details.

On the details screen, you’ll see the full credit card number and expiration date for the card if Safari has saved that information (Note that the three-digit CVV code on the card’s back is never stored, so you still might need access to the physical card for that.).

While on the details screen, if you need to edit the information on the card, tap “Edit” in the upper-right corner.

When you’re done editing, tap “Done.”

If you go back one screen to the credit card list, you can also add a credit card to the list by tapping “Add Credit Card” and entering the information, or you can delete a card from the list by tapping “Edit,” selecting the card with a check mark, and tapping “Delete.”

When you’re done, exit Settings. You now know where to look when you need to find your credit card number in a pinch. We hope that you find what you’re looking for—good luck!

RELATED: How to Autofill Your Credit Card Number (Securely)