Is your MacBook’s battery stuck at 80% even with the charger attached? Apple’s battery-saving “Optimized Battery Charging” feature is to blame. Here’s how to charge your MacBook fully.

Why Isn’t My Mac Fully Charging?

In June of 2020, Apple’s macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update introduced a new Battery Health Management feature for the Mac inspired by the Optimized Battery Charging feature on the iPhone, but implemented a bit differently.

Apple introduced the new feature because it’s not good for a lithium-ion battery to be charged to 100% and to stay at 100% all the time. If you’re stuck at 80%, that means that the new energy-saving feature studied your usage pattern, only charged your battery up to 80%, and then waited. This little tweak helps improve the battery aging process.

With the release of macOS Big Sur, Apple renamed this feature Optimize Battery Charging, and it’s enabled by default when you buy a new Apple Silicon-based MacBook.

If you don’t like this feature and would like your Mac to always charge to 100%—or just once in a while (when you’re in a hurry to head out)—you have two options.

Quickly Force MacBook to Charge Fully from the Menu Bar

The fastest way to force your Mac to charge up to 100% is to use the battery option in the menu bar itself.

Click the Battery icon from the top-right corner of your screen and choose the “Charge to Full Now” option. If you don’t see it, hold the Option key while clicking the battery icon from the menu bar.

The MacBook will now start charging, and the battery menu will show an estimated time until it’s fully charged.

Temporarily or Permanently Disable Optimized Battery Charging

If you’d like to disable Optimized Battery charging temporarily or permanently, it’s fairly easy to do. If you’re using macOS Catalina on an Intel-based Mac, refer to our guide on Battery Health Management for steps for disabling the feature.

If you’re using an Apple Silicon MacBook or an Intel MacBook running macOS Big Sur, you can disable the Optimized Battery Charging feature for a day, or permanently.

To get started, click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the screen and choose “System Preferences.”

In System Preferences, go to the “Battery” section.

In the sidebar, click “Battery,” and then uncheck the “Optimized Battery Charging” option.

If you want to disable the feature just for today, click “Turn Off Until Tomorrow.” To disable it completely, select “Turn Off.”

The Optimized Battery Charging feature will now be disabled. Your MacBook will start charging to 100%.

You can now click the red “Close” button in the top-left corner to safely exit System Preferences.

If you ever change your mind and want to turn Apple’s automatic battery management back on, revisit System Preferences > Battery, select “Battery” in the sidebar, and then place a check beside “Optimized Battery Charging.” Good luck!