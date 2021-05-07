android autocorrect

Autocorrect is one of those smartphone features people love to hate. As handy as it can be, it can also be a huge annoyance. We’ll show you how to turn it off for good on your Android device.

Even if you’re somehow unfamiliar with the term “autocorrect,” you’ve probably experienced it. When you’re typing on your phone or tablet and the keyboard automatically makes a correction without your input, that’s autocorrect.

It can be handy, for example, when you mistakenly type “taxo” and it corrects the word to “taco” when you haven’t even realized that you made a typo. However, a lot of the time, autocorrect can “correct” things in a way that you don’t want, but the good news is that you can turn it off.

We’ll be covering how to turn off autocorrect in Google’s Gboard keyboard and the default Samsung Keyboard that comes on Galaxy smartphones. Let’s get started.

Turn off Autocorrect in Gboard

First, swipe down twice from the top of your Android smartphone or tablet’s screen to reveal the Quick Settings toggles and tap the gear icon.

Next, go to the “System” section in the Settings menu.

Now, select “Languages & Input.”

Choose the “On-screen Keyboard” option under the Keyboard heading.

Tap “Gboard” to open the Gboard app settings.

Now, we can go to the “Text Correction” section.

Scroll down and toggle off “Auto-Correction.”

That’s it! No more autocorrections will mess up your typing. Only your own typos will do that now.

Turn off Autocorrect on a Samsung Galaxy Phone

First, swipe down once from the top of your Samsung Galaxy device’s screen and tap the gear icon.

Next, go to “General Management.”

Select “Samsung Keyboard Settings.”

All you need to do is toggle off “Predictive Text.”

That’s it! The keyboard will stop trying to predict what you meant to say and make suggestions. It’s up to you to fix your typos now.

