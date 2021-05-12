Whenever you add a profile picture to Telegram, the old one doesn’t get deleted. People visiting your profile will be able to see all of the profile pictures you’ve ever uploaded. Here’s how to delete old profile pictures on Telegram.

You can always hide your picture on Telegram, but the options there are limited. You can either show the profile picture to everyone or just to your contacts. There’s no way to totally hide your Telegram profile picture—your best bet is to remove the profile picture entirely.

If you don’t want to do that, you can quickly delete older profile pictures. This will ensure that only your most recent profile photo is visible on Telegram.

Delete Old Profile Pictures on Telegram iPhone and iPad

Delete Old Profile Pictures on Telegram on iPhone and iPad

Open Telegram on your iPhone or iPad and tap “Settings,” which is found on the bottom bar.

Tap the avatar photo at the top.

Now, select the “Edit” button in the top-right corner.

Tap your profile picture once more.

You will now be able to see all the profile pictures you’ve uploaded. Keep swiping right to see them all. Now, go to any picture that you want to delete and select the trash can icon found below the picture.

Choose “Remove” to delete the picture.

You can repeat these steps for all the images that you want to remove.

Delete Old Profile Pictures on Telegram on Android

The steps for deleting old profile photos are slightly different on Android. Open Telegram on your Android smartphone or tablet and tap the three-line menu icon in the top-left corner.

Select your profile picture.

You can now swipe right on the image to see all of your old profile photos. When you’ve found one that you want to delete, tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

Select “Delete” from the drop-down menu.

For a second time, tap “Delete,” and you’re done.

You can do the same thing for all the profile pictures that you want to delete.

