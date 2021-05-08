Google keeps its main search page fresh with fun doodles that change every couple of days. Occasionally, the doodle is an actual game that you can play. All of these games are archived and can be played after their time on the homepage has passed.

These simple, web-based games are perfect for passing the time without needing to download anything. We’ve compiled 10 of our favorites for you to check out. Enjoy!

How to Play: Follow the link to go to the doodle game. Once you’re there, click or tap the play button to start the game.

#1: Baseball

There have been several sports-based doodle games, but the one we spent the most time on was Baseball from the 2019 4th of July.

#2: Pac-Man

Everyone knows Pac-Man. It’s a classic for a reason. The Doodle version is just as fun as always.

#3: Quick, Draw!

Quick, Draw! was so popular that it got its own website. You get 20 seconds to draw something and then Google’s neural network tries to guess what it is.

#4: The Scoville Game

The Scoville Game is all about trying to defeat spicy peppers with ice cream. You learn about the Scoville Scale in the process.

#5: Basketball

This is another classic sports game. See how many shots you can make in 24 seconds.

#6: Halloween

This fun game from Halloween 2016 has you swiping a wand around as a cat to defeat ghosts.

#7: Garden Gnome

The goal of the Garden Gnome game is to launch a gnome as far as you can with a catapult.

#8: Coding Rabbit

Coding Rabbit is a great game to introduce your kids to coding. The goal is to use basic, block-based coding concepts to help a rabbit to a carrot.

#9: Cricket

Play Cricket with virtual crickets! Just like the baseball game, this one is super addictive.

#10: Rubik’s Cube

Lastly, there’s the classic Rubik’s Cube. See how quickly you can solve the puzzle. Good luck and have fun!

You can find even more Doodle Games on Google’s doodle website.

