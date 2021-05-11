twitter logo

The popularity of Clubhouse led to the introduction of Twitter Spaces. This feature found within the social network allows you to easily create audio-only chat rooms that anyone can “drop in” and listen to. We’ll show you how to get started.

Twitter Spaces can be started from the Twitter app on an iPhone, iPad, or Android device. The feature works exactly the same on every platform, although there’s a slight difference in how to bring up the “Spaces” button.

First, open the Twitter app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Make sure that you’re on the main Home tab.

  • Android: Tap the floating “+” button.
  • iPhone/iPad: Tap and hold the floating compose button.

Below is an example of how the floating action button looks on Android.

android compose button
Android floating button

And this is what the button looks like on iPhone and iPad.

iphone floating button
iPhone floating button

Next, tap the Spaces icon from the menu.

android spaces button
Android Spaces button

Again, the icon looks a little different depending on which mobile operating system you’re running.

iPhone spaces button
iPhone Spaces button

From here on out, the experience will look the same across platforms. The first thing to do is to give the Space a name and tap the “Start Your Space” button.

start your space

Once the Twitter Space has started, you’ll be greeted with some tools. You can toggle your mic on or off, invite others and adjust speaking roles, pick a reaction, and share the Space with your followers.

space options

From the People menu, you’ll see a list of all the Speakers and Listening guests. You can “Add Speakers” or “Invite to Speak” from this menu.

guests menu

The Reaction menu gives you a few emojis that you can use to share a reaction without speaking.

twitter spaces reactions

The Share menu is where you can send a link to the Space on Twitter or other platforms.

share the space

Lastly, the three-dot menu icon brings up the option to toggle captions on or off as well as the option to “Adjust Settings.”

Space options

At the time of writing, the settings menu includes toggles for captions and sound effects.

Space options

When there are multiple speakers, you’ll get the option to “Mute Speakers.”

mute speakers

You can also go to the People menu to “Remove Speaker.”

remove speaker

Tapping the down arrow minimizes the Space menu to the bottom of the app. The Space will continue in the background if you leave the Twitter app.

minimize the Space menu

When you’re ready to end your drop-in audio Space, simply tap the “End” button or the “X” icon from the minimized Space menu.

end the space

Twitter Spaces is a fun way to chat with your friends and followers. Give it a try!

