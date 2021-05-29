Does your Kindle have ads on the lock screen or home screen? Well, you can remove them—but it will cost you $20. We’ll explain.

Why Your Kindle Has Ads

Amazon has a program for Kindles called “Special Offers.” However, Amazon now appears to be increasingly transparent, calling this “Ads.”

With Special Offers, also called Ads, you get a $20 discount on a new Kindle. In return, Amazon gets to show you targeted ads outside of the e-books you’re reading.

If you go to Amazon now and visit the Kindle page, you’ll see that you can buy a Kindle that’s “Ad-Supported” for $90 or a Kindle “Without Ads” for $110. It’s the same for the Kindle Paperwhite and all other models of Kindle available, including the Kindle Fire line. There’s an ad-supported model on offer for $20 less than the model without ads.

Note: The price difference is region-specific. In the U.K., for example, it’s £10.

How to Remove Special Offers

If you purchased a Kindle with Special Offers (or got one as a gift), the good news is that you can remove the ads by paying back the $20 discount. However, the option isn’t available on your Kindle device itself.

Instead, you’ll have to log in to your Amazon account through a web browser and go to the Manage Devices page. (You can also use the Amazon menu system to get there: Go to Account & Lists > Content & Devices, and then click “Devices.”)

Select “Kindle,” and then click the device that you want to remove offers from.

Finally, click “Remove Offers” and pay the $20 fee.

It can take up to 24 hours for the ads to be removed, and you might need to restart your Kindle.

If you have any issues or want some help with the process, contact Amazon support.