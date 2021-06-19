An important part of making sure that your Android phone is running smoothly and securely is keeping apps and games updated. It’s not exactly obvious how you’re supposed to do that, but we’ll show you how it’s done.

How to Check for App Updates on Android

The place to check for updates is the same one that you visit to download apps and games—the Google Play Store. Open the Play Store app on your Android phone or tablet and tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.

Select “Manage Apps & Games” from the menu that appears.

On the next screen, you’ll want to look for “Updates Available” or “All Apps Up to Date.” If you see the latter, you can stop here.

If you see “Updates Available,” tap “Update All” to immediately install all the updates, or select “See Details” to review the updates first.

Choosing “See Details” will bring you to the “Updates” tab. From here you can either select the “Update” button next to an individual app or tap “Update All” to update everything at once.

That’s it! The updates will begin downloading and installing. You can see the progress indicated with circles around the app icons.

How to Auto-Update Android Apps

If you’re not interested in checking for app and game updates on a regular basis, you can allow apps to auto-update themselves in the Play Store.

Open the Play Store app and tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.

Select “Settings” from the pop-up menu.

Expand the “General” section and select “Auto-Update Apps.”

Make sure that “Over Any Network” or “Over Wi-Fi Only” is selected, and then tap “Done.”

Every app will now be able to auto-update in the background. If there’s a particular app or game that you don’t want to auto-update, go to the app’s Play Store listing and tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

Uncheck the “Enable Auto Update” option.

That’s all there is to updating Android apps and games! Be sure to routinely check to make sure that your apps are being updated to ensure that your Android phone or tablet is secure.

