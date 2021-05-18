Apple Arcade lets you play a wide variety of games for a flat monthly fee. Fortunately, Apple makes it easy to opt out of the service if you’re not really using it or you want to take a break for a few months.

Cancel Apple Arcade on Your iPhone or iPad

The easiest way to cancel a subscription is on your iPhone or iPad. All of your subscriptions are managed from a single, central menu, whether they’re Apple services (like Arcade or Music) or subscriptions for third-party apps.

To do this, open the Settings app and tap on your name at the top of the screen.

In the menu that appears, tap on “Subscriptions,” and wait for Settings to load information about your active subscriptions.

Any active subscriptions that you have will be listed on the next screen, alongside any subscriptions that you’ve canceled (or that have expired) below.

Tap “Apple Arcade,” and then tap the “Cancel Subscription” button at the bottom of the page.

Tap “Confirm” to confirm your decision in the dialog box that appears.

Remember that you can use Apple Arcade (or any subscription that you cancel) for the remainder of the billing cycle. You won’t lose any of the time that you’ve already paid for.

Cancel Apple Arcade on your Mac

You can also cancel your subscription on your Mac using the Mac App Store. To do this, first, open the Mac App Store and make sure that you’re logged in with the relevant Apple ID using the “Sign in” button.

When you’re signed in, click on your name in the bottom-left corner of the window.

Next, click on “View Information” at the top of the screen. You may need to authenticate using your Apple ID password since this next screen has your personal information on it.

Once you’re authenticated, scroll down to the “Manage” section and click on the “Manage” link next to the Subscriptions field. This area should show you how many subscriptions you have (or had) active.

Click “Apple Arcade” to view more information about the subscription. When you’re ready to cancel, click the “Cancel Subscription” button.

Click on the service that you’d like to make changes to (in this instance, it’s Apple Arcade, but you could do the same for Apple Music, or for third-party apps like Netflix) to view more information.

You’ll be asked again whether you’re sure. Click “Confirm” to finalize your decision.

Cancel Apple Arcade via Apple TV

Lastly, you can also do this using your Apple TV. Make sure that your Apple TV is on and that you’re logged in to the same account that you use on your personal devices.

Launch the Settings app and select Users and Accounts. On the next screen, choose the account associated with the Apple Arcade subscription that you’d like to cancel. Then, scroll down and choose “Subscriptions,” and then authenticate with your password.

On the next page, you’ll be able to select your active subscription, and then cancel it with the “Cancel Subscription” button at the bottom of the menu.

Apple Arcade has great value, but it’s not for everyone. If you’re bored of the service or you find that you aren’t really playing games on your iPhone or iPad anymore, canceling it is a good idea.

Apple Arcade has great value, but it's not for everyone. If you're bored of the service or you find that you aren't really playing games on your iPhone or iPad anymore, canceling it is a good idea.