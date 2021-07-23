Phones save battery life by turning off the display when not in use. However, not actively touching the screen doesn’t always mean you aren’t using it. Some Android phones can keep the screen on when you’re looking at it.

The ability to keep a phone’s screen on when you’re looking at it was first introduced by Samsung, but it has since made its way to other devices. Along with Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixel handsets also have this feature. We’ll show you how it works for both.

Google Pixel “Screen Attention”

Google Pixel smartphones call this feature “Screen Attention.” It uses the front camera to see whether someone is looking at the screen.

First, swipe down twice from the top of the screen to reveal the Quick Settings toggles, and then tap the gear icon.

Next, go to the “Display” section in the Settings.

Expand the “Advanced” section and select “Screen Attention.”

Now, toggle the switch on, and you’re ready to go!

Keep in mind that this will have a minimal effect on your battery life since it’s using the front camera. If you notice that battery life has taken a big hit, you can always turn it off and use a longer screen time-out.

Samsung Galaxy “Smart Stay”

Samsung calls the feature “Smart Stay”—although it doesn’t actually use that name in the Settings. It uses the front camera to detect when someone is looking at the screen.

First, swipe down once from the top of the screen and tap the gear icon.

Next, go to the “Advanced Features” section in the Settings.

Now, select the “Motions and Gestures” option.

Lastly, toggle the switch on for “Keep Screen On While Viewing.”

Since this feature uses the front camera, it might have a small impact on your battery life. If that happens, you can turn it off and try a longer screen time-out instead.

