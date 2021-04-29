The Apple AirTag offers an affordable way for iPhone users to track nearly anything, but there’s a catch. By itself, the AirTag can really only be thrown into a bag. To make it more versatile, you’ll need some accessories.

Unlike other popular Bluetooth trackers, the Apple AirTag doesn’t have a built-in clip or another way to connect it to your things. Instead, you can either freely place the disk-shaped tracker inside a bag, purse, or wallet, or you can buy an accessory that allows you to attach it to your keys, suitcase, or sunglasses.

The good news is that there are more than a handful of first- and third-party accessories available for the AirTag. While Apple has primarily focused on the basics with ways to mount the Bluetooth tracker to your keys or bag, other companies, like Moment, Nomad, and Belkin, have created unique accessories that fit your every need.

Please take a look below at our roundup of the best accessories for your Apple AirTag. Each item has been expertly chosen based on our knowledge of the company manufacturing the accessory and the use case it best fits.

AirTag accessories pretty much have one purpose—to allow you to attach the tracker to something. With that in mind, the best accessory for most people is the simple AirTag Loop.

The AirTag Loop is lightweight and durable thanks to the polyurethane material. It comes in four colors to match your style. You button the AirTag in the pouch and feed it through the slot at the end to close the loop.

It’s a bit strange that the AirTag Loop costs the same as the AirTag itself ($29.00), but both are affordable and make a good pair.

Our Pick Apple AirTag Loop A simple, high-quality loop that does the job and looks good.

The Belkin Secure Holder with Strap is the same concept as the Apple Loop, but a little more low-tech. Pop the AirTag into the rubber holder and use the included loop of rope to attach it to things. Belkin has another affordable option that has a keyring instead of a rope.

Belkin’s holder comes in four colors and is less than half the price of the Apple Loop. It might not be quite as stylish, but the functionality is the same, and $12.95 is a great price for it.

Best Budget Belkin Secure Holder with Strap No frills, affordable strap to keep your AirTag secure.

If you’re looking for some classy style for your AirTag, look no further than Nomad’s Leather Loop and Leather Keychain. They both look great without costing 1,000% more than the AirTag itself. Looking at you, Hermès.

Nomad uses high-quality Horween leather for both the Loop and Keychain. The Loop is low-profile and attaches to the AirTag with adhesive. The Keychain is a bit larger and has a thermoformed pocket for the AirTag. Both include keyrings.

The Nomad Loop and Keychain are available in “Rustic Brown” and Black. The Loop starts at $24.95 for the brown color and $5 more for black. The Keychain is available for $39.95 in both color options.

Best Premium Loop Nomad Leather Loop A classy, low-profile leather option that won’t break the bank.

Best Premium Keychain Nomad Leather Keychain A bigger leather option for keychains that keeps the classy look of leather.

dbrand is a company that’s well-known for making high-quality skins for gadgets of all types, so naturally, they have something for AirTags. The Grip Case is a lightweight holder that comes with a keyring and lanyard.

Since this is dbrand, the Grip Case also comes with your choice of skin for the AirTag. There are numerous colors, patterns, and materials to choose from. If you’re looking for ultimate customization, this is a good choice.

The dbrand Grip Case & Skin costs $19.95, plus, there are additional add-ons if you’d like more cases and skins.

Best Customizable Accessory dbrand Grip Case & Skin A case and skin combo that will keep the Airtag protected and personalized.

Not everything that you want to track will have a convenient way to attach an AirTag. Moment’s Fabric Mount uses an adhesive backing so that you can stick it to nearly anything.

The mount is made from a stretchy fabric that securely holds the AirTag like a pocket. You stick it to the item that you want to track and it’s ready to go. This also makes it more discreet than some of the other options in this list.

The Moment Fabric Mount is available in black and costs just $14.99. For all those items that don’t cooperate with hooks and loops, this is a nice option.

Best Versatility Moment Stretch Fabric Mount A sticky option for attaching an AirTag to items that don’t work with hooks or loops.

The award for the most random accessory we’ve seen (so far) goes to the Nomad Glasses Strap. This is a strap that holds the AirTag and acts as a lanyard for your glasses.

The attachment points should work for nearly any pair of sunglasses. The AirTag holder also doubles as a tensioner to keep the sunglasses tight on your head while being active. And of course, since this is an AirTag accessory, you’ll always know where your glasses are.

The Nomad Glasses Strap comes in black and is available for $29.95.

Best Misc. Nomad Glasses Strap If you lose your expensive sunglasses often, this is the perfect AirTag accessory.

