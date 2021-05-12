By default, Safari on Mac blocks pop-up windows from appearing. If you need to allow pop-ups for certain websites, it’s easy to make the change in Safari Preferences. Here’s how.

First, open Safari on your Mac and browse to the website that includes the pop-ups that you want to allow. In the menu bar, click “Safari,” and select “Preferences” from the menu that appears.

In the preferences window of Safari 14 and up, click the “Websites” tab, and then scroll down to the bottom of the sidebar and select “Pop-up Windows.”

Tip: In older versions of Safari, open Preferences and click the “Security” tab. Uncheck “Block pop-up windows” here. If you’re still using an older version, we recommend updating Safari as soon as possible to keep your Mac safe.

With “Pop-Up Windows” selected, you’ll see a box on the right titled “Allow pop-up windows on the websites below.” Locate the name of the website that you want to allow pop-ups on in the list. (Remember that the site must currently be open in a Safari browser window.)

Click the drop-down box beside the website name and select “Allow.”

Repeat this step with any other sites in the list that you want to allow pop-ups for.

If you want to allow pop-ups on all websites by default (although we strongly advise against it), click the drop-down menu beside “When visiting other websites” and select “Allow.”

After that, close Safari Preferences, and your settings will be changed. The next time you visit the site that you allowed pop-ups for, the pop-ups will appear as expected. Happy browsing!

RELATED: Why You Should Update All Your Software