The Google TV home screen is all about recommending movies and TV shows to watch. You’re going to see these recommendations every time you turn on your TV, so why not make them better? We’ll show you how to do that.

While you can technically turn off Google TV’s home screen recommendations, you probably don’t want to because it oversimplifies the viewing experience. A better solution is to take some time to personalize the surfaced content, hopefully making the home screen more useful in the process.

Use your remote to highlight your profile icon in the top-right corner of the home screen.

Select “Settings” from the menu.

From the Settings menu, scroll down to “Accounts & Sign In.”

Next, select your account.

Choose the “Content Preferences” option.

You’ll be presented with a movie or a TV show at the center of the screen with a progress bar underneath. You have three options:

Move right to thumbs-up the title.

Move left to thumbs-down the title.

Move up to skip the title.

Once you’ve gone through the list, you can choose to “Keep Rating” or finish up and select “Done.”

It’s as easy as that! You can come back to this content preferences menu at any time to improve your recommendations. Google says that this will improve what you see on the “For You” tab on the home screen. Hopefully, this will improve your Google TV experience.

