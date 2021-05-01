Instagram has three account types: Personal, Creator, and Business. Personal accounts work for most people, while the two Professional account options are ideal for those who have a business and plan to run ads, promote posts, sell products, and gather analytics. Here’s how to switch between them.

Do I Need a Personal, Creator, or Business Account?

Most people just need a Personal account. It’s the only account type that you can turn private so that you can control who follows you and who sees your posts. However, if you use Instagram professionally, then a Creator or Business account might be more useful.

Choose a Creator account if you are an influencer, YouTuber, or individual maker. Go with a Business account if you are setting up an account for your actual business, like a restaurant or beauty salon. There’s very little difference between these two accounts, except that Creator accounts can hide their contact details and business types to look more like a regular Personal account.

Professional Account Requirements

Instagram’s requirements for Professional accounts are pretty loose: Anyone can sign up for one and list themselves as a business. However, if you want to run ads or create posts with direct links to your products, you’ll need to have a Facebook Page.

Also, you can only manage five Instagram accounts at once, so if you set up too many Professional accounts, you’ll need to log out of some of them.

How to Switch Accounts

To change account types, open Instagram and go to your Profile page. Tap the three little lines in the top-right corner to access the menu.

Go to Settings > Account.

Tap “Switch to Professional Account” and follow the setup process.

You’ll have the opportunity to select your business category, connect a Facebook Page (if you haven’t already), add your location and contact details, and choose whether you want a Creator or Business account.

If at any point you want to switch your account type again, go to Settings > Account and tap “Switch account type.” Then select either “Switch to Personal Account” or “Switch to Business Account.”