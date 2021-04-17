microsoft edge logo
Microsoft

It’s not always possible to give your kids dedicated devices with strict parental controls. If you want to hand off your computer for a while, Microsoft Edge’s “Kids Mode” feature is super handy. Let’s dive in.

Table of Contents

What Is Microsoft Edge Kids Mode?

kids mode new tab page
Kids Mode New Tab Page Microsoft

Like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge supports multiple user profiles. “Kids Mode” is essentially just another user profile, but it has several features specifically geared toward making the web safer for kids.

For starters, Kids Mode blocks many of the trackers that websites use for targeted ads. It also defaults to Bing SafeSearch, which blocks 18+ text, images, and videos. The biggest feature, however, is limited access to the internet as a whole.

By default, Kids Mode limits access to around 70 popular, kid-focused websites. Parents have the ability to customize this list and add their own favorites. If a kid tries to access a website outside of this list, Microsoft Edge will block them.

kids mode themes
Kids Mode Themes Microsoft

Kids Mode has two age-range options: 5-8 or 9-12. The older group gets an age-appropriate news feed on the New Tab Page, which curates articles from MSN for kids.

Lastly, Kids Mode supports several fun browser themes for kids to choose from. And perhaps most importantly, parental authentication is required to leave Kids Mode.

RELATED: How to Use Multiple User Profiles in Microsoft Edge

How to Start Kids Mode

Kids Mode is available on Microsoft Edge for Windows 10 and macOS. It only takes a few clicks to launch. First, click your profile icon in the top-right corner of the window.

click profile icon in top right

Next, select “Browse in Kids Mode” from the menu.

browse in kids mode

If this is your first time launching Kids Mode, you’ll be greeted with an introduction. Click “Get Started” to proceed.

click get started

Now, you’ll be asked to choose the age range for your child. The options are “5-8 years” and “9-12 years.” Select either one to continue.

select an age range

Note: You won’t have to do this every time you launch Kids Mode—unless you want to (more on that later). From now on, the Kids Mode profile will open right away when you select “Browse in Kids Mode.”

Kids Mode opens in fullscreen to keep the kid from leaving. Moving the mouse to the top of the screen will reveal the tabs and address bar. By default, there are some kids’ websites added to the New Tab Page shortcuts. You or your kid can customize the theme in the top-right corner of the New Tab Page.

kids mode new tab page

That’s it! Your kid is now free to browse the web within the safe confines of Kids Mode.

RELATED: How to Replace the Microsoft Edge Start Page with Something Better

How to Exit Kids Mode

To exit Kids Mode, move your mouse to the top of the screen to reveal the tabs and address bar. Click the “Kids Mode” button and select “Exit Kids Mode Window.”

click kids mode and exit

You’ll be asked to enter the password or PIN that you use as your Windows or Mac PC administrator.

enter PC password

That’s it! You’ll be brought back to the regular Microsoft Edge window.

How to Customize Kids Mode Settings

There are several things that you can do as a parent to customize the Kids Mode experience. To access these settings, click the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner of the browser window and select “Settings.”

go to the Edge settings

From the Settings page, navigate to the “Family” section.

select the Family section

Here’s where you can change which age range Kids Mode starts in. If you have multiple kids, you may want Edge to always ask which age range to use when starting Kids Mode.

always ask to choose age range

Next, click “Manage Allowed Sites in Kids Mode” to customize the approved websites.

manage allowed websites

Click the “X” next to a website to remove it from the list.

remove a website from list

Select “Add Website” to add your own website to the list.

add a website

Enter the URL in the text box and click “Add.”

enter a URL and click add

That’s all there is to it! Kids Mode is a handy feature to give your kids their own safe environment in Microsoft Edge. You don’t have to worry (as much) about them accessing your stuff or seeing something that they shouldn’t. As always, though, a little adult supervision is recommended.

RELATED: How to Sync Microsoft Edge Tabs Across Devices

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.