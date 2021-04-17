It’s not always possible to give your kids dedicated devices with strict parental controls. If you want to hand off your computer for a while, Microsoft Edge’s “Kids Mode” feature is super handy. Let’s dive in.

What Is Microsoft Edge Kids Mode?

Like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge supports multiple user profiles. “Kids Mode” is essentially just another user profile, but it has several features specifically geared toward making the web safer for kids.

For starters, Kids Mode blocks many of the trackers that websites use for targeted ads. It also defaults to Bing SafeSearch, which blocks 18+ text, images, and videos. The biggest feature, however, is limited access to the internet as a whole.

By default, Kids Mode limits access to around 70 popular, kid-focused websites. Parents have the ability to customize this list and add their own favorites. If a kid tries to access a website outside of this list, Microsoft Edge will block them.

Kids Mode has two age-range options: 5-8 or 9-12. The older group gets an age-appropriate news feed on the New Tab Page, which curates articles from MSN for kids.

Lastly, Kids Mode supports several fun browser themes for kids to choose from. And perhaps most importantly, parental authentication is required to leave Kids Mode.

How to Start Kids Mode

Kids Mode is available on Microsoft Edge for Windows 10 and macOS. It only takes a few clicks to launch. First, click your profile icon in the top-right corner of the window.

Next, select “Browse in Kids Mode” from the menu.

If this is your first time launching Kids Mode, you’ll be greeted with an introduction. Click “Get Started” to proceed.

Now, you’ll be asked to choose the age range for your child. The options are “5-8 years” and “9-12 years.” Select either one to continue.

Note: You won’t have to do this every time you launch Kids Mode—unless you want to (more on that later). From now on, the Kids Mode profile will open right away when you select “Browse in Kids Mode.”

Kids Mode opens in fullscreen to keep the kid from leaving. Moving the mouse to the top of the screen will reveal the tabs and address bar. By default, there are some kids’ websites added to the New Tab Page shortcuts. You or your kid can customize the theme in the top-right corner of the New Tab Page.

That’s it! Your kid is now free to browse the web within the safe confines of Kids Mode.

How to Exit Kids Mode

To exit Kids Mode, move your mouse to the top of the screen to reveal the tabs and address bar. Click the “Kids Mode” button and select “Exit Kids Mode Window.”

You’ll be asked to enter the password or PIN that you use as your Windows or Mac PC administrator.

That’s it! You’ll be brought back to the regular Microsoft Edge window.

How to Customize Kids Mode Settings

There are several things that you can do as a parent to customize the Kids Mode experience. To access these settings, click the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner of the browser window and select “Settings.”

From the Settings page, navigate to the “Family” section.

Here’s where you can change which age range Kids Mode starts in. If you have multiple kids, you may want Edge to always ask which age range to use when starting Kids Mode.

Next, click “Manage Allowed Sites in Kids Mode” to customize the approved websites.

Click the “X” next to a website to remove it from the list.

Select “Add Website” to add your own website to the list.

Enter the URL in the text box and click “Add.”

That’s all there is to it! Kids Mode is a handy feature to give your kids their own safe environment in Microsoft Edge. You don’t have to worry (as much) about them accessing your stuff or seeing something that they shouldn’t. As always, though, a little adult supervision is recommended.

