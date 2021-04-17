Buying movie tickets online is much easier than waiting in line at the theater, but what if it could be even better? Thanks to Google’s “Duplex” technology, Assistant can do all the legwork for you. We’ll show you how.

This Duplex feature is available for Android and works with the Google Chrome browser. Google Assistant will launch the ticketing website and guide you through the multi-step process of buying tickets.

RELATED: Now You Can Use Google Duplex to Buy Movie Tickets

To get started, launch Google Assistant on your Android phone or tablet. You can say “OK, Google” or swipe in from the bottom-left or -right corner.

Next, say “Showtimes for [Movie Name] in [Location].” It should be noted that you can also enter this query into the search bar of the Google app if you prefer.

Scroll through the results and pick a date and showtime for the theater that you’d like to visit.

Several ticket options will appear. Tap the “Buy Tickets” button with the Assistant icon for whichever service you’d like to use.

You’ll be asked to agree to use Google Assistant in Chrome to purchase the tickets. Tap “I Agree” to proceed.

Here’s where the magic happens. Google Assistant will now navigate to the ticketing website for you and ask you to choose the number of tickets and seats. The process will be slightly different depending on the website. Follow the instructions on the screen.

After that, you’ll need to provide a payment method, agree to the privacy policy and terms, and tap “Continue.”

Lastly, you’ll be asked to confirm everything. Select “Pay on [ticket website]” to have Google Assistant complete the transaction.

Google Assistant has done most of the hard work for you, and you now have a ticket (or some tickets) for the movie. This is a cool trick to streamline the process of buying movie tickets.

RELATED: How to Use Google Assistant to Perform Actions in Apps