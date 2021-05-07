Four Major Browsers: Chrome, Edge, Safari, and Firefox Logos on Blue

Did you know you can drag tabs between browser windows in Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari on Windows, Linux, and Mac? It seems obvious in retrospect, but many people never notice. Here’s how to do it.

First, open Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari, or Mozilla Firefox on a Mac or PC. Open a few tabs in one browser window and then press Ctrl+N (or Command+N on a Mac) to open another browser window.

To move a tab between browser windows, click and drag the tab from the tab bar in one window onto the tab bar in another window.

(In Safari, you can alternatively just drag a tab and drop it anywhere on top of another Safari browser window.)

Dragging a tab between browser windows in Google Chrome.

Once you “drop” the tab into the other window’s tab bar, you’ll see the tab appear in the tab list of the destination window.

The tab has been moved into another browser window.

Pretty easy, right? That’s it!

Guess what else is cool? In Chrome, Edge, and Firefox, you can also select multiple tabs by clicking while holding down Ctrl (or Command on a Mac). Once they’re selected, you can drag them off into a new window, or you can close them all at once by pressing any tab’s “X” button. Happy browsing!

