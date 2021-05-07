By default, Google Chrome doesn’t offer a direct way to copy the addresses (URLs) of all open tabs at once. But there’s a workaround for Windows, Linux, and Mac, and we’ll show you how to use it.

The Bookmark Workaround

While you can’t copy the website addresses of all your open tabs directly, Chrome does allow you to copy the addresses of your bookmarked sites. You can add all your open tabs into a bookmarks folder and then copy the addresses of all bookmarked sites inside the folder.

To get started, open Chrome on Windows, Linux, or Mac. Then, open the sites that you want to copy the addresses of. After opening multiple sites, click the menu button (three dots) in the top-right corner of the Chrome window and select Bookmarks > Bookmark all tabs.

(Alternatively, press Ctrl+Shift+D on Windows and Linux or Command+Shift+D on Mac.)

In the “Bookmark All Tabs” window that appears, enter a name for your new bookmarks folder at the top. Then, click “Save” at the bottom.

Next, open Chrome’s bookmark manager by clicking the Chrome menu (three dots) in the top-right corner of the browser window and selecting Bookmarks > Bookmark manager.

Alternately, you can press Ctrl+Shift+O on Windows and Linux or Command+Shift+B on Mac.

In the bookmark manager window, select your newly created bookmark folder in the sidebar on the left. After that, click the first bookmark in the list on the right and press Ctrl+A (Windows and Linux) or Command+A (Mac) to select every bookmark in the list.

Press Ctrl+C on Windows and Linux or Command+C on Mac to copy all your bookmarks. You can also right-click the list of selected bookmarks and choose “Copy.”

Now, open the program where you want to paste all your open tab URLs (such as Notepad or TextEdit). Then, press Ctrl+V on Windows and Linux or Command+V on Mac to paste all your URLs as plain text.

(Alternatively, right-click anywhere in your text editor and select “Paste” to paste your URLs. You can also do this by clicking the Edit > Paste option in the menu bar at the top of your text editor.)

And that’s it! Now you have a list of your URLs in text format.

To prevent your bookmarks list from getting cluttered with folders like the one you just created, you should delete it. To do that, click the menu button (three dots) in the top-right corner of the Chrome window and select Bookmarks > Bookmark Manager.

On the left sidebar of the bookmark manager window, right-click the bookmarks folder you previously created and select “Delete” from the menu.

And that’s it! If you ever need to save more than a list of bookmarks, you can also save a web page in Chrome. Happy browsing!

