Starring Bryan Cranston as a teacher turned drug kingpin Walter White, Breaking Bad has been acclaimed as one of the all-time greatest TV dramas. It remains riveting, whether you’re watching it for the first or the tenth time. Here’s how to stream Breaking Bad.

Netflix

First-run episodes of Breaking Bad originally aired on the AMC cable network, but it was thanks to off-season viewing on Netflix that the show built up its dedicated following over the course of five seasons. All 62 episodes are still available to stream on Netflix ($8.99+ per month), along with the sequel movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which premiered as a Netflix original.

Amazon Prime Video

All five seasons of Breaking Bad are available for digital purchase ($3.99 per episode, $25.99 per season) on Amazon. Watch as the seemingly mild-mannered Walter White evolves from a desperate, cancer-stricken everyman who just wants to provide for his family into a ruthless villain who takes out rival criminals without a second thought.

Apple iTunes

At iTunes, every season and episode of Breaking Bad is available for digital purchase ($2.99 per episode, $14.99 per season, $99.99 complete series). As Walter becomes more and more monstrous over the course of the series, viewers can chart the development of his wife Skyler (Anna Gunn) and son Walter Jr. (RJ Mitte), who are often caught in the middle of Walter’s criminal dealings, whether they realize it or not.

Google Play Store

The complete run of Breaking Bad is available for digital purchase ($1.99+ per episode, $9.99+ per season) from Google Play. As darkly mesmerizing as Bryan Cranston can be as Walter, he’s balanced out by the series’ co-lead, Aaron Paul as Walter’s former student Jesse Pinkman. Jesse is introduced as a loser whom Walter only recruits for his contacts in the drug trade, but he evolves into the show’s conscience, as Walter goes down an increasingly dangerous path.

Vudu

Witness the full creativity of Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan with every season and episode available for digital purchase from Vudu ($1.99+ per episode, $11.99+ per season). Gilligan was nominated for multiple Emmys for his writing and directing on the series, and his vision guided Breaking Bad on its unpredictable path, mixing intense, suspenseful crime storylines with heavy family drama for an entirely unique approach.

Other Digital Services

Get to know the whole range of fascinating supporting players on Breaking Bad, including dogged DEA agent Hank Schrader (Dean Norris), suave drug dealer Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), confident hitman Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), and shady lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), star of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul.

They can all be found among the 62 episodes available for digital purchase from FandangoNow ($1.99+ per episode, $10.99+ per season), Microsoft ($2.99 per episode, $13.99+ per season), and Redbox ($1.99+ per episode, $9.99+ per season).