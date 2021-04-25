Keeping track of your Pinterest pins for ideas, hobbies, or visual references has never been easier. Since February 2021, you can now embed Pinterest pins in OneNote notebooks or online Word documents. Here’s how.

Pinterest in OneNote and Word Availability

Maybe you have a notebook full of design ideas, recipes, or craft projects, or perhaps you have a document where referencing a visual is the perfect fit. You can now embed those pins from Pinterest quickly and easily into select OneNote and Word versions.

Here’s a list of compatible versions:

OneNote for Windows 10

OneNote on Mac

OneNote 2016

OneNote on Android

OneNote on iPad

OneNote online

Word online

How to Embed a Pinterest Pin in OneNote or Word

When you’re browsing Pinterest and see a pin that you want to save in OneNote or Word, copy the URL from the address bar of your web browser. You can do this easily by selecting the link, right-clicking, and selecting “Copy” from the shortcut menu.

Locate the spot in OneNote or your online Word document where you want to paste the link. Right-click and select “Paste” from the menu.

As soon as you paste the Pinterest link into OneNote or Word, it will immediately transform into a content box with a thumbnail taken from the Pinterest pin.

If you click the pin, you’ll head directly to it on the Pinterest website in your default browser.

Move, Resize, or Remove the Pinterest Pin

Once you see the Pinterest pin thumbnail in OneNote or Word, you can move, resize, or even remove it.

To move the pin, click once to select its content box. Place your cursor on the dots within the top border of the box. When your cursor changes to a four-sided arrow, drag to put the pin where you’d like it on the page.

To resize the pin, select the container, and you’ll see two arrows on the top-right corner of the box. Drag the arrows right or left to resize the pin.

To remove the pin, right-click its container and select “Delete” from the shortcut menu. You can also use the application menu, keyboard shortcut, or Delete key.

And that’s it! Very easy. Paste as many Pinterest links as you’d like, then embed videos, photos, or documents, and you’ll build a handy OneNote notebook in no time.

