Google Maps is an incredibly powerful resource, but it didn’t get that way overnight. A program called “Local Guides” plays a big part in Maps’ accuracy and usefulness. You can be a part of this program if you want.

What Is a Local Guide?

A “Local Guide” is a volunteer position that allows you to contribute to Google Maps. While it’s possible to contribute without being a Local Guide, there are some added benefits to being in the program.

The Local Guide program has been around for a while. Essentially, it’s a way for Google to incentivize contributing to Maps. Local Guides get badges, points, and other perks for their input. If you find yourself leaving a lot of reviews and reporting things on Google Maps, it’s worth looking into.

What Are the Rewards?

There are a number of areas where you can earn reward points, and these points translate to levels and badges. Here are the various things that you can contribute to and earn points for (via Google):

Unlike Google Play Points, Local Guide points don’t expire. However, if the content you’ve submitted is removed at some point, the points you earned for it will disappear.

As you earn these points, you’ll move up through the levels and start earning badges. The first three levels don’t include a badge, but you’ll get a new one for every level after that.

How Can I Become a Local Guide?

Anyone who is 18 years or older and lives in one of the 40 supported countries can apply to be a Local Guide. All you have to do is visit the sign-up page and enter your location. Make sure that you’re signed in to the Google account you use with Maps.

That’s literally all there is to it. You don’t have to wait to be accepted into the program or anything. Once you’re in, you’ll be taken to Google Maps and you can start contributing!