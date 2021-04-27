Bluetooth has become a common feature on gadgets, including computers. If you have a Chromebook, there’s a very good chance it has Bluetooth, too. We’ll show you how to quickly check and turn it on.

Assuming that your Chromebook has Bluetooth functionality—which you will quickly find out by following this guide—there are two ways to turn it on. We’ll cover all the bases.

First, you can simply toggle it on from Chrome OS’s Quick Settings panel. To open the panel, click the clock in the taskbar (which is also called the “Shelf”).

The panel will open to reveal some toggles, one of which is Bluetooth (if your Chromebook supports it). The Bluetooth icon is a stylized letter “B.” Simply click it to turn it on if it’s not already highlighted.

For the second method, we’ll go into the Chrome OS Settings. Again, click the clock icon on the Shelf to bring up the Quick Settings panel. Then, select the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

Scroll down and select “Bluetooth” in the Settings app.

Make sure that the switch for Bluetooth is on if it’s not already.

That’s it! You’re now ready to connect a plethora of accessories to your Chromebook. Anything from keyboards and mice to headphones can be connected. If you have an Android smartphone, Bluetooth allows you to use the “Phone Hub” feature, too.

