Google Chrome has a tab search feature that looks like a small down-arrow icon in the top-right corner of the browser window. As of April 2021, it’s enabled by default for some people, but not others. Here’s how to turn it on or off.

To add or remove the down-arrow icon from the tab search feature, you must enable or disable it from Chrome’s flags page. This works for Chrome on Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS.

To do this, open Chrome on your computer. Type the following text into the address bar at the top of the browser window and hit “Enter”:

chrome://flags

You’re now in Chrome’s flags menu, which hosts all of Chrome’s experimental features. Here, click the search box at the top and type “Enable Tab Search” (without quotes).

In the search results, click the drop-down menu next to “Enable Tab Search.” Select “Enabled” to activate the feature, or select “Disabled” to disable it, removing the button from your browser toolbar.

The feature is now enabled or disabled. To make your change take effect, you must click “Relaunch” at the bottom. This closes and then reopens Chrome.

To undo your change, return to this page and select “Disabled” (to remove the icon) or “Enabled” (to restore it).

