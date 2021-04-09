5G is the latest feature that mobile networks are touting, but it’s not available everywhere. If you feel like your Android phone is wasting battery searching for a nonexistent 5G connection, you may be able to turn it off.

We say “may” be able to turn it off because this is a bit of a Wild West situation. There doesn’t seem to be any standardization for how to do this (if you are allowed to do it at all). Some carriers and manufacturers have either disabled the option or hidden it.

With that in mind, we’ll show you some of the common methods used to turn off 5G. The methods listed below for Samsung and Google Pixel phones should be similar to those used for other Android devices.

Turn off 5G on a Samsung Galaxy

Turning off 5G on a Samsung phone is easy, but there’s a decent chance that you won’t be able to do it. In the U.S., at the time of writing, only T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy smartphones have the option. Other carriers have removed it.

To begin, swipe down from the top of the screen to open the notification shade, and then swipe down a second time to reveal the Quick Settings. Tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

Next, select “Connections.”

Now, go to “Mobile Networks.”

Last, select “Network Mode.”

Here is where you’ll see whether it’s possible to turn off 5G on your particular Samsung phone. If you can, “5G/LTE/3G/2G” will be selected. To turn off 5G, you’ll want to choose “LTE/3G/2G.”

Your phone will now use those networks instead of 5G.

Turn off 5G on a Google Pixel

Like on Samsung phones, carriers can change things on Google Pixel phones as well. For example, a 5G-equipped Pixel on Google Fi can’t turn off 5G from the Settings. Other Pixels can, and it works like this.

First, open the Settings menu by swiping down from the top of the screen twice. From there, tap the gear icon.

Next, select “Network & Internet” from the Settings menu.

Choose “Mobile Network” (not the “+” button). Your carrier name will be listed here.

Tap “Preferred Network Type.”

Finally, select “LTE” from the pop-up menu.

Your Pixel will now choose LTE over 5G. Whenever you’re ready to give 5G a try again, you can go back to these settings and revert your choices.

