Using a feature tucked away in iPhones (running iOS 13 or later) or iPads (running iPadOS 13 or later), you can take a “full-page” screenshot of a website in Safari and save it as a PDF file. Here’s how.

First, open Safari on your iPhone or iPad and navigate to the website you’d like to capture with a full-page screenshot. (This feature doesn’t work in Chrome for iPhone or iPad yet.)

When you’re ready, take a screenshot on your device by pressing a combination of physical buttons. Here’s how to do it on each type of device:

iPhones without a Home button: Briefly press and hold the Side and Volume Up buttons at the same time.

Briefly press and hold the Side and Volume Up buttons at the same time. iPhones with a Home and Side button: Briefly press and hold the Home and Side buttons at the same time.

Briefly press and hold the Home and Side buttons at the same time. iPhones with a Home and Top button: Briefly press and hold the Home and Top buttons at the same time.

Briefly press and hold the Home and Top buttons at the same time. iPads without a Home button: Briefly press and hold the Top button and the Volume Up button at the same time.

Briefly press and hold the Top button and the Volume Up button at the same time. iPads with a Home button: Briefly press and hold the Top button and the Home button at the same time.

RELATED: How to Take a Screenshot on Your iPhone or iPad

After you take a screenshot, you’ll see a thumbnail image of the screenshot in the corner of the screen. Tap the thumbnail once.

After tapping the thumbnail, you’ll enter a screenshot editing mode. Tap the “Full Page” tab located just below the toolbar at the top of the screen. You’ll see a preview of the entire web page appear along the right side of the screen. You can scroll through it by sliding your finger.

If you don’t like the capture, you can press the Trash Can icon to delete it. But if you’re satisfied and want to save it as a PDF file, tap “Done.”

In the small pop-up dialog that appears, tap “Save PDF to Files.”

Next, browse to the location in Files where you want to save the full-page website capture. When you find the right spot, tap “Save.”

If you want to read the full-page screenshot later, open the Files app, navigate to the location of the PDF you just saved, and tap the file once to open it.

Repeat this process as often as you’d like with any website that you’d like to capture as a PDF. Interestingly, the full-page screenshot technique also works in Apple’s Pages and Notes apps (although not perfectly), so it might work in other apps as well if you experiment. Have fun!

RELATED: How to Find Downloaded Files on an iPhone or iPad