Who knew that a drama about advertising in the 1960s would prove so addictive? Mad Men captivated audiences for seven seasons, and it’s still compelling to binge again, or for the first time. Here’s how you can stream Mad Men.

Mad Men‘s original broadcast home was on the AMC cable network, and you can still catch all 92 episodes on the streaming service AMC+ ($8.99 per month after a seven-day free trial). Witness the evolution of suave but troubled main character Don Draper (Jon Hamm), an advertising genius with a dark past and a penchant for self-destructive behavior, along with an innovative approach to his profession.

IMDb TV

Thanks to a major deal signed in 2020, all seven seasons of Mad Men are available to stream for free with ads on Amazon’s IMDb TV service. Watch for the equally fascinating evolution of Don’s protégé Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss), who starts out as Don’s secretary before coming into her own as a creative force in the ad agency. Peggy blazes a trail for women in advertising in the 1960s while facing pervasive sexism even from colleagues who are ostensibly sympathetic.

Amazon Prime Video

All seven seasons of Mad Men are available for digital purchase ($1.99+ per episode, $9.99 per season) at Amazon. Chart all of the series’ complex romantic relationships, including that of Don and his wife (and later ex-wife) Betty (January Jones), Peggy and short-tempered account executive Pete Campbell (Vincent Kartheiser), and office manager Joan Harris (Christina Hendricks) and agency partner Roger Sterling (John Slattery), among many other pairings.

iTunes

All 92 episodes of Mad Men are available for digital purchase ($1.99+ per episode, $9.99 per season, $34.99 for the complete series) from iTunes. Marvel at the show’s impeccable recreation of its time period, from the pitch-perfect office decor to the costumes and hairstyles that could have come right out of a 1960s magazine spread.

Even the ad campaigns that the characters create (some of which are based on real vintage ads) fit seamlessly within the time period. Mad Men was nominated for 20-plus Creative Arts Emmys for its brilliant production design, costume design, hairstyling, and makeup.

Google Play Store

Every episode and season of Mad Men is available for digital purchase ($1.99+ per episode, $9.99 per season) at Google Play. Take the time to appreciate Mad Men‘s wicked sense of humor. It’s undeniably a show that generally takes its historical drama and character development seriously. It’s no surprise that Jon Hamm has gone on to be a staple in comedy movies and TV series, and he’s not the only actor on the show who can pull off sophisticated dry humor.

Vudu

Check out the entire run of Mad Men for digital purchase ($1.99+ per episode, $9.99 per season) from Vudu. Stars Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss aren’t the only actors who won widespread acclaim for their performances. The show received numerous Emmy awards and nominations for its actors over the course of seven years, including for series regulars Hamm, Moss, John Slattery, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, and Jared Harris as well as for various guest stars and recurring players.

Other Digital Services

All seven seasons and 92 episodes of Mad Men are also available for digital purchase at FandangoNow ($1.99+ per episode, $9.99 per season), Microsoft ($2.99 per episode, $34.99 for the complete series), and Redbox ($1.99+ per episode, $9.99 per season).