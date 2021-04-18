Like every awards show during the pandemic, the Oscars will look different from any previous year. Despite the changes, the ceremony on April 25, 2021, will still honor the year’s best in cinema. Here’s how you can stream the 2021 Academy Awards.

ABC

ABC will stream the Oscars live on April 25, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the ABC website, which is accessible with a TV provider login. See whether show producers Stacey Sher, Jesse Collins, and Steven Soderbergh can pull off the unique broadcast they’ve promised. Soderbergh, the filmmaker behind movies such as Ocean’s Eleven, Erin Brockovich, and Traffic, has said that he intends for the show to have the look and feel of a movie.

Hulu + Live TV

Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV ($64.99+ per month after a three-day free trial) can watch the ceremony via the ABC livestream. Tune in to see whether frontrunner Nomadland will take the prize for Best Picture and whether director Chloe Zhao will make history as the second woman (and first woman of color) to win Best Director.

Nomadland star Frances McDormand also has a good chance of winning Best Actress, which would be her third Oscar, although Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan is the favorite among oddsmakers.

YouTube TV

If you subscribe to YouTube TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), you can watch the Oscars on the service’s ABC livestream. See what the show’s musical director, Questlove, has in store for the musical aspect of the show.

As a member of The Roots, Questlove is also the musical director of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, so he has plenty of experience putting together music for TV broadcasts. Check out what he comes up with for the performances of the Best Original Song nominees, along with other unique musical elements.

Fubo TV

For subscribers in select markets, Fubo TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial) will be showing the Oscars via local ABC affiliate feeds. Delve into some of the smaller categories and see whether you can find a favorite among the Best Live Action Short Film, Best Sound, or Best International Feature nominees so that you have a rooting interest in more than just the high-profile categories when those awards come up.

AT&T TV

AT&T TV ($69.99+ per month) will stream the Oscars for subscribers on its ABC feed. Unlike many recent awards ceremonies, the Oscars reportedly won’t feature any nominees or winners appearing via video chat from home. Nominees and presenters (but no host) are set to attend the awards in person in multiple locations, including Union Station in Los Angeles and outposts in London and Paris for overseas nominees.

Even with pandemic precautions in place, the celebration is meant to bring the film community together face-to-face as safely as possible.